Russian Foreign Minister Meets With CAR President at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with Faustin-Archange Touadera, the president of the Central African Republic (car), on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"I am glad to have another meeting. We communicate regularly, discussing both our bilateral cooperation, which is becoming increasingly intensive and covers new areas, as well as regional and international affairs," Lavrov said at the beginning of the meeting.

The minister added that it was an excellent opportunity to review the whole complex of relationship between both countries, which is expanding as it includes more and more areas of mutual interest.

Lavrov will also meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Carlos Faria Tortosa, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Peter Maurer, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the Russian delegation. The meeting of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Earlier in September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov was scheduled to address the UN General Assembly and hold about 20 bilateral meetings in New York.