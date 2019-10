Russian Foreign Minister Meets With Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan in Erbil

(@imziishan)

ERBIL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Monday in Erbil, the capital of autonomy.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in Iraq for the first time in five years.

The Russian minister came to Erbil from Baghdad in the afternoon.

In Baghdad, Lavrov met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi and President Barham Salih.