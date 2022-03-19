Russian Foreign Minister on Special Operation in Ukraine: Russia Had No Other Choice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russia had no other choice but to launch a military operation in order to disrupt Kiev's policies growing increasingly hostile to Russia and Russian people, including those in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov invoked Moscow's futile attempts to negotiate mutual European security guarantees with the United States and NATO for several months since last fall.

"Against this background, when Donbas started to be shelled (by the Ukrainian military) in an obvious preparation for hostilities, we had no other choice to protect the Russian people in Ukraine. We recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic, signed a mutual assistance agreement with them, and in response to their request, the president instructed to carry out a special military operation," Lavrov said on the margins of the Leaders of Russia management competition.

"I am sure you know about how in the course of this operation our worst suspicions found confirmation, with regard to those plans which had been nurtured and which our operation managed to avert, including the plans to take over Donbas. And you also know about the facts unearthed about the dangerous military-biological program that the Pentagon has been carrying out in many Ukrainian cities," Lavrov added.