Russian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman Discuss Russia-EU-NATO Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held a meeting with Miroslav Lajcak, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) chairperson-in-office and Slovak foreign minister, and discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main issues of the current OSCE agenda, the results of the Slovak chairmanship and prospects for further cooperation within this organization were discussed. The progressive development of Russian-Slovak relations was noted, a number of issues of practical cooperation were raised.

An exchange of views took place on the situation in Europe from the angle of Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Slovakia's capital of Bratislava.

"Had a very useful discussion with my Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov about @OSCE, EU-Russia relations and our bilateral ties on the margins of #OSCEMC19," Lajcak tweeted after the meeting.

The Ministerial Council is the organization's most important annual event, gathering together the ministers of foreign affairs of the 57 OSCE member states.