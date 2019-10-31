UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister, OSCE Secretary General To Hold Talks In Moscow On Thursday

Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister, OSCE Secretary General to Hold Talks in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Thomas Greminger, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, are scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss matters pertaining to the OSCE current agenda pursuant to the upcoming ministerial meeting in the Slovakian capital city of Bratislava from December 5-6.

Lavrov and Greminger are also expected to cross-check stances on all three dimensions of the OSCE activity, namely political, military, economic, ecological and humanitarian. The sides are expected to exchange assessments of the three OSCE specialized institutes, namely the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the High Commissioner on National Minorities, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media.

An exchange of opinions is expected over the administrative, budgetary and cadre aspects as well.

Special attention is expected to be paid to the efforts of the OSCE toward settling the regional conflicts, including the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine. The situation in the Balkans and Central Asia is expected to be discussed as well.

