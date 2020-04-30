Russian Foreign Minister Says Coronavirus Should Not Be Politicized in East Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The situation with coronavirus should not be politicized with regard to the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The situation with coronavirus should not be politicized with regard to the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"For some reason, with regard to Donbas, someone seems to be pressing the leadership of the Special Monitoring Mission to put access problem as key.

I believe this is an unacceptable politicization of the situation caused by coronavirus infection," Lavrov said.