Russian Foreign Minister Says Discussed Venezuela With Cuban Counterpart

Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:51 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Says Discussed Venezuela With Cuban Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had discussed Venezuela with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and the two parties had agreed that they advocated for a peaceful resolution of the crisis

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had discussed Venezuela with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and the two parties had agreed that they advocated for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

"We discussed the situation in the region, situation in Venezuela and around. We are united on the stance that resolution to any problems, including in Venezuela and all other countries, should be resolved in a peaceful diplomatic manner based on regional statute, respect for sovereignty and with no interference in internal affairs," Lavrov said after talks in Havana.

