Russian Foreign Minister Says EU Turned Into Aggressive Player in International Arena

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The European Union has turned in an aggressive player in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to the diplomat, EU countries are "rushing exactly along the tracks that NATO is already laying, thereby confirming the trend that they merge with NATO and will, in fact, perform the functions of its appendage.

"

"(In this regard,) the harmlessness of such a desire of Kiev (to join EU) raises serious doubts ... considering that the European Union has turned from a constructive economic platform ... into an aggressive, militant player," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe.