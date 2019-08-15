UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Says His German Counterpart To Visit Moscow In Next Few Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Says His German Counterpart to Visit Moscow in Next Few Days

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Russia in the next few days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Russia in the next few days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"In just a few days, the German and Maltese foreign ministers will be here," Lavrov said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow region.

