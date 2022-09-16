Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Beijing to Coordinate Actions During Upcoming UNGA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia and China will continue to coordinate their actions at the upcoming UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Putin held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

"We have full coincidence in our assessments of the international situation. We have no differences here. We will continue to coordinate our actions, including at the upcoming UN General Assembly," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Lavrov described the talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders at the SCO summit in as constructive and businesslike.

"As usual, these talks are always lined up in a businesslike, concrete way, with a discussion of the tasks facing the relevant ministries and departments, so it was this time too," Lavrov added.

The 77th UNGA, which will run from September 13-27, with the high-level debate set to begin on September 20, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.