Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Havana Will Continue Creating Multipolar World

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Russia and Cuba will continue mobilizing countries willing to support the formation of the multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia and Cuba will continue mobilizing countries willing to support the formation of the multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will continue to work together in the international arena to mobilize countries that also reject this kind of dictate aimed at (prohibiting) joint work to form a multipolar world order in full compliance with the UN (United Nations) Charter, in which a very important thing is embedded - the UN is based on the principle of respect for the sovereign equality of states," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

Earlier in the day, the Russian minister arrived in Havana on a working visit. Lavrov is also expected to be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

