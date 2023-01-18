Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Japan Will Go to Tokyo Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The new Russian ambassador to Japan will go to Tokyo soon, and Moscow is not planning to delay this process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"(Russia's former ambassador to Japan) Mikhail Galuzin's successor will be heading to Tokyo soon, and we are not going to delay this process. We think it is important always to be able to listen to our interlocutor, convey our concerns," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

The foreign minister noted that there were currently no contacts between Moscow and Tokyo apart from the ones between the Russian embassy in Tokyo and the Japanese embassy in Moscow, with Japan freezing cooperation and making "belligerent statements" toward Russia.

"We are listening to all of this, and we are going to draw conclusions in terms of securing our security interests near the Japanese islands just like we are doing in the case of NATO's reinforcement in northern Europe," Lavrov added.

In late November, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Galuzin of his duties as Ambassador to Japan and appointed him Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.