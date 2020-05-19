Russian Foreign Minister Says to Speak to German Counterpart Later Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he would speak with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, later in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he would speak with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, later in the day.

"Recently or maybe yesterday [US] Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo spoke on the phone with Heiko Maas, minister of foreign affairs of Germany, with whom I will have a telephone conversation in an hour too and according to the state department, following this telephone conversation, it was said that Pompeo directly urged Germany not to participate in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project," Lavrov said at press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS).

Lavrov said he was not planning to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Maas.

"And certainly I will not force the German government to make a decision as our American partners try to do," Lavrov said.