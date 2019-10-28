UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Says US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Would Be Regrettable

Mon 28th October 2019

Russian Foreign Minister Says US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Would Be Regrettable

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday it would be regrettable if the United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday it would be regrettable if the United States withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty.

"I only read what you read. It would be regrettable," Lavrov told reporters when asked about the US intention to withdraw from the treaty.

Earlier, US media reported US President Donald Trump had signed a document on Washington's intention to quit the Open Skies Treaty.

