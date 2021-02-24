Russian Foreign Minister Says Using Children to Achieve Political Goals Is Inadmissible

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russia is concerned as it sees how those claiming to support democracy indeed use children and teenagers to achieve political goals, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow believes this is inadmissible.

"Today, the global media space is turning into a place for solving some narrow-minded geopolitical problems," Lavrov told the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Russian diplomat noted that aggressive media campaigns were "undermining domestic political stability in sovereign countries and provoking unrest and violence."

"We are especially concerned to see how easily pseudo-champions of democracy irresponsibly use teenagers and children to achieve their geopolitical goals.

This is inadmissible," Lavrov added.

Earlier this winter, a Russian parliamentary commission for investigating foreign meddling discussed the unauthorized rallies in Moscow, with a special focus on the attempts to get minors involved. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Moscow would send to international organizations some materials citing examples of foreign interference, including support for the unauthorized rallies. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that all the people have the right to express their opinion, while "minors should in no case be pushed forward,"