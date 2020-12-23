Russian Foreign Minister Says Will Hold Traditional Press Conference in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his annual press conference would be held in January to answer questions about the most pressing international issues.

"We plan to hold the traditional press conference in January.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently given answers to many topical questions of international politics during his press conference. Additional interesting topics will accumulate in a month. We will be ready to discuss them with you," Lavrov said at the virtual New Year's reception for Russian and foreign media.

The previous press conference was held on January 17.