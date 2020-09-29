UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Croatia On October 27 - Ambassador

Tue 29th September 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Scheduled to Visit Croatia on October 27 - Ambassador

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to travel to Croatia for an official visit on October 27, Russia's ambassador in Zagreb, Anvar Azimov, said on Tuesday

According to the Russian ambassador, Moscow and Zagreb have signed 11 agreements over the past four years.

According to the Russian ambassador, Moscow and Zagreb have signed 11 agreements over the past four years.

"During minister Lavrov's upcoming visit, two more documents are planned to be signed � an intergovernmental program for cultural cooperation and a plan of consultations between our foreign ministries," Azimov told the Croatian state television.

Another agreement on the agenda, according to the ambassador, is an exchange of notes between Moscow and Zagreb on the relocation of their respective embassies.

"On October 27, our embassy will move to a new building here [in Zagreb], as will the Croatian embassy in Moscow," Azimov clarified.

The ambassador emphasized the good dynamic of the bilateral relations, specifically in the reals of trade and investments, saying that the Russia-Croatia trade reached the level of over $2.3 billion in one year, equivalent to how much the Russian banks and companies invested in the Croatian economy.

