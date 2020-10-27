UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-Positive Person

Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-Positive Person

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is self-isolating after a contact with a person who had the coronavirus, the ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is self-isolating after a contact with a person who had the coronavirus, the ministry said Tuesday.

"Because of the contact with a person who has COVID-19, Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate. Visits and meetings that were planned will be postponed. [He is] feeling well," the ministry said.

