Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-Positive Person
Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is self-isolating after a contact with a person who had the coronavirus, the ministry said Tuesday.
"Because of the contact with a person who has COVID-19, Sergey Lavrov will self-isolate. Visits and meetings that were planned will be postponed. [He is] feeling well," the ministry said.