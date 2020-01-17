Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says Planning to Meet With Italian Counterpart Ahead of Berlin Conference on Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a news conference in Moscow said he is planning to meet his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Berlin on Sunday ahead of the conference on Libyan settlement.

"We will participate in this conference with our Italian partners. I have a meeting planned with Foreign Minister [Luigi] Di Maio in Berlin the morning before the start of the conference at the highest level," the top diplomat said.