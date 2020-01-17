UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says Planning To Meet With Italian Counterpart Ahead Of Berlin Conference On Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Says Planning to Meet With Italian Counterpart Ahead of Berlin Conference on Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a news conference in Moscow said he is planning to meet his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Berlin on Sunday ahead of the conference on Libyan settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a news conference in Moscow said he is planning to meet his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Berlin on Sunday ahead of the conference on Libyan settlement.

"We will participate in this conference with our Italian partners. I have a meeting planned with Foreign Minister [Luigi] Di Maio in Berlin the morning before the start of the conference at the highest level," the top diplomat said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Berlin Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UNSC sessions on Kashmir great diplomatic achievem ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof leads PCB Challengers to T20 title w ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Special Envoy for M ..

9 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 2 (49%) PML-N voters believe that Sheh ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Ushering Into Diplomatic Engag ..

9 minutes ago

Ceasefire in Libya Continues to Be Observed, Mosco ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.