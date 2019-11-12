Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Comments Jokingly on US 2020 Presidential Election: 'We Will Resolve Problem'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said jokingly, commenting on the next year's presidential election in the United States, that Russia will "resolve the problem.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said jokingly, commenting on the next year's presidential election in the United States, that Russia will "resolve the problem."

"We'll resolve the problem, don't worry," Lavrov said on Tuesday at the Paris Peace Forum, when asked how Russia is "getting ready" for the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin already commented on the matter jokingly on October 2, saying that Russia's interference in the future vote, scheduled for November 2020, was "highly likely." The president added that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's fears over Russia's alleged meddling "would be funny if it was not so sad."

Russia has repeatedly denied all claims about its alleged meddling in the US elections.