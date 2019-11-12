UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Comments Jokingly On US 2020 Presidential Election: 'We Will Resolve Problem'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Comments Jokingly on US 2020 Presidential Election: 'We Will Resolve Problem'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said jokingly, commenting on the next year's presidential election in the United States, that Russia will "resolve the problem.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said jokingly, commenting on the next year's presidential election in the United States, that Russia will "resolve the problem."

"We'll resolve the problem, don't worry," Lavrov said on Tuesday at the Paris Peace Forum, when asked how Russia is "getting ready" for the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin already commented on the matter jokingly on October 2, saying that Russia's interference in the future vote, scheduled for November 2020, was "highly likely." The president added that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's fears over Russia's alleged meddling "would be funny if it was not so sad."

Russia has repeatedly denied all claims about its alleged meddling in the US elections.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Paris Vladimir Putin United States October November 2020 All Sad

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Emphasizes Need to Embrace W ..

3 seconds ago

PM orders to establish special cell to check deman ..

9 minutes ago

FPCCI election commission upheld delisting HCCI no ..

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ina ..

9 minutes ago

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of el ..

9 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program begins to adopt innovative financin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.