Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Hopes Plea For Mercy Of Norwegian National Berg To Be Studied Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:19 PM
KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that the plea for mercy of Norwegian national Frode Berg, serving a prison term in Russia on espionage charges, will be studied soon.
"Mister Berg has been convicted under article 'Espionage', he has applied for pardon, and the application is being studied. I hope it won't take long. You'll learn the result," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference after talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.
Berg, a retired Norwegian border agent, was detained in Moscow in late 2017 upon receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian Navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges.
Berg has denied the charges, while his defense has said he might have been used as a carrier of the classified documents by intelligence officers without being aware of it.