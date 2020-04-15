Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Plans to Hold Phone Talks With US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Coming Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was going to hold phone talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the coming days, and praised Washington's interest in resuming negotiations on arms control and strategic stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he was going to hold phone talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the coming days, and praised Washington's interest in resuming negotiations on arms control and strategic stability.

"A fortnight ago or so, I had a telephone call from Mike Pompeo and I would like to speak to him via telephone in the coming days.

Back then, we took up the subject of reprising the talks on arms control, on strategic stability as a whole, and we actively welcome this interest our American partners are showing," Lavrov said during an online conference.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is also ready for talks with Washington on the peaceful use of outer space. The foreign minister added that the recent decision to create Russia-US working group on the use of space was a result of the continued dialogue on key global issues between the countries.