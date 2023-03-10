UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Discussed New START, Ukraine With Blinken At G20

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Discussed New START, Ukraine With Blinken at G20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Ukraine and strategic stability, with a focus on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), during the G20 meeting in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Ukraine and strategic stability, with a focus on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), during the G20 meeting in India.

New Delhi hosted a meeting of G20 foreign ministers from March 1-2. The top diplomats of Russia and the United States met on its sidelines for the first face-to-face since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022.

"Both sides have already made statements saying that we discussed strategic stability under the New START and the Ukrainian topic, so I am not revealing any secrets here about what we had discussed, as we were discussing nothing besides that," Lavrov told the Big Game political show on Russian television.

The Russian minister described the 10-minute discussion as "constructive, emotionless" and "absolutely civilized."

He said Blinken's position on the matters discussed fully reflected the United States' official political course, while Lavrov himself thoroughly explained Russia's position, especially with regard to the New START, and that Russia was forced to suspend its participation in the only remaining arms control treaty between the two nuclear powers.

"We shook hands when we met and parted. It was a natural conversation," the Russian diplomat said.

On February 22, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed a bill suspending Russia's participation in the New START, which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament that the US demands that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations. He added that Russia suspended its participation and not withdrew from the treaty.

Related Topics

India Delhi Ukraine Russia Parliament Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Chamber February March TV From Top

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.