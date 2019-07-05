Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Hopes Syrian Constitutional Committee Starts Working Soon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he hoped Syria's constitutional committee would be able to start working soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday he hoped Syria's constitutional committee would be able to start working soon.

"In our conviction, the decisive step towards the beginning of this [political] process [led by the Syrians themselves with UN assistance] will be the completion of the formation of the constitutional committee, which I think will be able to start its work in the very near future," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.