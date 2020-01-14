Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Interagency Work Ongoing to Determine Safety of Flights to Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that interagency work was being conducted to determine whether it was safe for civil aircraft to fly to the Middle East, following the incident with the downed Boeing 737 in Iran

On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gave instructions to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the area of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the accidental downing of Ukraine International Airlines' passenger aircraft by Iran.

"[Russia's] Foreign Ministry does not decide such things on its own, it must coordinate with colleagues from various special services as well as civil aviation security experts," Lavrov said, adding that once the situation was reviewed by the various agencies, the foreign ministry would publish its recommendation on its website.

Additionally, Lavrov said that Russia's leading airline Aeroflot had independently made the decision to limits its flights to Iran to just the daytime flights, following reports on Monday that claimed the airline had allegedly cancelled its night flights to Tehran at the recommendation of Russia's Foreign Ministry.