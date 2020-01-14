UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Interagency Work Ongoing To Determine Safety Of Flights To Middle East

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:22 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Interagency Work Ongoing to Determine Safety of Flights to Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that interagency work was being conducted to determine whether it was safe for civil aircraft to fly to the Middle East, following the incident with the downed Boeing 737 in Iran

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that interagency work was being conducted to determine whether it was safe for civil aircraft to fly to the middle East, following the incident with the downed Boeing 737 in Iran.

On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gave instructions to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the area of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the accidental downing of Ukraine International Airlines' passenger aircraft by Iran.

"[Russia's] Foreign Ministry does not decide such things on its own, it must coordinate with colleagues from various special services as well as civil aviation security experts," Lavrov said, adding that once the situation was reviewed by the various agencies, the foreign ministry would publish its recommendation on its website.

Additionally, Lavrov said that Russia's leading airline Aeroflot had independently made the decision to limits its flights to Iran to just the daytime flights, following reports on Monday that claimed the airline had allegedly cancelled its night flights to Tehran at the recommendation of Russia's Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Russia Oman Tehran Middle East From

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale in 2019

30 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Home dept seeks health reports of Nawaz  S ..

39 minutes ago

Sarraj's GNA Forces Attack Positions of Haftar's L ..

3 minutes ago

German Police Conduct Operation Against Alleged Is ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Hai ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.