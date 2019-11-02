Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says No State Protected Against US Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no country, even the United States' allies, was protected against Washington's sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no country, even the United States' allies, was protected against Washington's sanctions.

"No one, even US allies, is impervious to sanctions. It is a club which is absolutely recklessly waved," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel late on Friday.

The minister explained that countries that used Dollars in their economic relations with other states could be in thrall to the US' geopolitical interests.

Lavrov suggested European countries might harm themselves if they blindly follow the US' policies on various international issues, such as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, because attempts to impose norms that violate international law were destructive.

The foreign minister said such a situation could be easily forecast. Lavrov referred to the Libyan crisis where terrorists were used for overthrowing former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The top diplomat explained that "instead of using the international legal UNSC resolution which banned arms supplies to Libya, they used a rule that any measures that helped overthrow Muammar Gaddafi are means to an end."

When terrorism spilled into Mali, France began asking for help in fighting the terrorists there, Lavrov continued, adding that the same happened in Iraq and Syria.