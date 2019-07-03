Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Plan for Palestine May Violate UNSC Resolutions

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement may be in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions if its aim was to prevent Palestinian refugees from returning home.

"Without seeing the whole picture of the US vision of settlement, it is hard to make any final conclusions. But for now I will say that the economic part implies half of around $50 billion would be invested in Palestine, while the remaining $25 billion would be invested in infrastructure of the countries that host Palestinian refugees," Lavrov told reporters.

"If that is aimed at keeping the refugees there forever and for that the respective countries will receive financial flows, then that violated the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which imply a viable Palestinian state that would receive refugees," Lavrov said, when asked what he thought of the US economic plan that had recently been unveiled at a workshop in Bahrain.