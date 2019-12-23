UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Will Not Remain Unanswered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:47 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the United States' sanctions on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would not remain unanswered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the United States' sanctions on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would not remain unanswered.

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, which will carry Russian natural gas to Europe.

As the US Department of the Treasury has demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities, Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the pipeline, while Berlin has slammed Washington's move as extraterritorial sanctions targeted against German and European companies.

"This is a matter that needs calm analysis and work. I assure you that such unacceptable, crude actions that defy all norms of international law and diplomatic and human relations, will not remain unanswered," Lavrov said.

