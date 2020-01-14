UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Only Claims Being Ready For Dialogue With Iran Without Preconditions

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Only Claims Being Ready for Dialogue With Iran Without Preconditions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States was only claiming to be ready for dialogue with Iran without preconditions, also pointing to Russia's readiness to promote bilateral dialogue for the sake of removing tensions

COLOMBO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States was only claiming to be ready for dialogue with Iran without preconditions, also pointing to Russia's readiness to promote bilateral dialogue for the sake of removing tensions.

The US has said it is ready to start negotiations with the middle Eastern nation, Lavrov recalled.

"And they [US] add 'without preconditions.' But while it is putting forward suggestions to start a dialogue, ... oppressive sanctions against Iran are increasing all the time. So, the US invites Iran to have dialogue without preconditions, but puts forward the condition of sanction pressure," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

"Many [countries] have tried and keep trying to promote contact between US and Iran for removing tensions. We assess positively both French President [Emmanuel] Macron's initiative and the effort by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are ready to help as well, if the sides show some real interest," Lavrov added, calling on US and Iran to show restraint and discuss their differences.

The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the relations between Washington and Tehran.

He expressed hope that all the interested parties would eventually start a dialogue to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf area.

