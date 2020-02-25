Claims about the possibility to agree on a ceasefire with terrorists present in Syria's Idlib can only be seen as capitulation, not as a move aimed at protecting human rights, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Claims about the possibility to agree on a ceasefire with terrorists present in Syria's Idlib can only be seen as capitulation, not as a move aimed at protecting human rights, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The international community and the [UN] Human Rights Council should keep at bay the extremists who are raising their heads. As of now, some of our colleagues rather tend to � either intentionally or unintentionally � justify the outrage by radical or terrorist groups.

It is difficult to provide another explanation to the persuasion to agree on a ceasefire with the bandits, which happens during the discussion of the situation in Idlib," Lavrov said at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Russian foreign minister added that such moves were not aimed at protecting human rights, but were mere capitulation to terrorists "or even justification of their activities" in violation of the UN Security Council's conventions and resolutions.