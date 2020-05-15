Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Slams US Accusations Against China Over Handling COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday commented on US accusations against China over COVID-19, saying that one should not make accusations without proof.

"We are for fairness and common sense. In fairness, [one cannot] make accusations without proof. I have already cited examples of our Western partners treating us based on a 'highly likely' principle, accusing everyone of everything, and this is applicable to any other situation when � without any actual proof � some country, some state is being accused of doing something serious that had consequences for people's lives.

This cannot be taken lightly," Lavrov told RBK media holding.

"Saying that China was not letting WHO [World Health Organization] in or that WHO was aware of something but hiding it is at the very least tactless. Of course, nobody expected the situation to develop like that, to have a pandemic of such scale, but this is an unprecedented situation," Lavrov said.