(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will touch upon the inviolability of the UN Charter and Russia's latest efforts to enhance cooperation with African nations during his participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will touch upon the inviolability of the UN Charter and Russia's latest efforts to enhance cooperation with African nations during his participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place on Friday and Saturday in Japan's Nagoya. The meeting is expected to focus on the promotion of free trade and global governance, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Africa's development.

"Sergey Lavrov's speeches will highlight the importance of reaffirming the inviolability of the UN Charter as a source of international law, the primacy of the United Nations and enhancing interstate cooperation on the full range of global issues.

He will address the latest developments around Russia's efforts to boost diverse partnership with African countries and, in particular, the Russia-Africa summit and economic forum that was held in Sochi on October 23-24 in detail," the ministry said in a statement.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. It brought together the heads of state or government of over 40 African nations, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.