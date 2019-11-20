Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet on Wednesday With North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Wednesday a meeting with North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Wednesday a meeting with North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The head of the Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, will hold on Wednesday a meeting with the first deputy head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Choe Son Hui. The sides will discuss the whole range of international matters," the source said.