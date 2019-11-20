UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Meet On Wednesday With North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:43 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet on Wednesday With North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Wednesday a meeting with North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Wednesday a meeting with North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The head of the Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, will hold on Wednesday a meeting with the first deputy head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Choe Son Hui. The sides will discuss the whole range of international matters," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates slims Boeing purchase plans amid 777X del ..

1 minute ago

Two laborers died, two injured in roof collapse in ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs for releasing funds to govt school for ..

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.