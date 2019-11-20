- Home
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Meet On Wednesday With North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister - Source
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Wednesday a meeting with North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
