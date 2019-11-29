UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Meet With UN Middle East Coordinator On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet With UN Middle East Coordinator on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting on Friday with United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting on Friday with United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov in Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, the sides plan to discuss ways to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in light of Washington's change of stance on the Israeli settlements in the West Bank area.

The meeting came two weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repudiated a longtime official opinion on illegality of the settlements, now home to more than 600,000 Israelis. It marked President Donald Trump administration's latest move to bolster Israel's grip over the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories claimed by the Palestinians to establish a state on their own.

