Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan on April 13 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Uzbekistan on April 13, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The fourth ministerial conference of countries Afghanistan's neighboring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting's agenda will focus on further steps by regional partners to promote the Afghan political settlement, stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country.

"Given the difficult security situation, the growth of terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts of the countries of the region is especially needed. Particular attention will be paid to the dynamics of the development of regional economic integration and the implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements," the ministry added.