Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Take Part In Conference On Afghanistan On April 13 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan on April 13 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Uzbekistan on April 13, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Uzbekistan on April 13, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The fourth ministerial conference of countries Afghanistan's neighboring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting's agenda will focus on further steps by regional partners to promote the Afghan political settlement, stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country.

"Given the difficult security situation, the growth of terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts of the countries of the region is especially needed. Particular attention will be paid to the dynamics of the development of regional economic integration and the implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Iran Russia China Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan April

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 Dialogue crucial to address political crises: Farh ..

Dialogue crucial to address political crises: Farhatullah Babar

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Harris to Meet Tennessee Legislat ..

White House Says Harris to Meet Tennessee Legislators After Expelling 2 Democrat ..

7 minutes ago
 More Americans Express Interest In Soviet World Wa ..

More Americans Express Interest In Soviet World War II Reenactment - Reenactor

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Bosnia and Herzegov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.