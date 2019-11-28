Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Baku Dec 2-3, Meet With Azerbaijani President, Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Baku on December 2-3, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Baku on December 2-3, where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On December 2-3, according to the agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Baku. The program of the Russian foreign minister's visit will include meetings with the president of Azerbaijan, negotiations with the foreign minister of that state," Zakharova said at a briefing.