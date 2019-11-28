UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Visit Rome December 5-7 To Discuss Syria, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Rome December 5-7 to Discuss Syria, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and will also meet with the Italian foreign minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and will also meet with the Italian foreign minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

"On December 5-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Italian Republic.

He will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event," she said.

"The talks will certainly be held between Sergey Lavrov and the new Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation [Luigi Di Maio]. This is their first personal meeting after the formation of the regular Italian government this past September," Zakharova said, adding that the sides would discuss Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Italy Libya September December Event Government

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

2 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

2 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

10 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

12 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.