Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Rome December 5-7 to Discuss Syria, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and will also meet with the Italian foreign minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Italy on December 5-7, where he will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and will also meet with the Italian foreign minister, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

"On December 5-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Italian Republic.

He will speak at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference and also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event," she said.

"The talks will certainly be held between Sergey Lavrov and the new Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation [Luigi Di Maio]. This is their first personal meeting after the formation of the regular Italian government this past September," Zakharova said, adding that the sides would discuss Syria, Libya and Ukraine.