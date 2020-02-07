UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers Begin Talks In Caracas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers Begin Talks in Caracas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in the Venezuelan capital on Friday

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in the Venezuelan capital on Friday.

Talks between Lavrov and Arreaza were preceded by a colorful performance of Joropo music by the Alma Llanera group of the Symphonic Orchestra of Venezuela. Lavrov's ongoing visit to Caracas marks his first travel to the Latin American country since 2011.

Later on Friday, the top Russian diplomat will also meet with Venezuela's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and will be received by the nation's president, Nicolas Maduro.

Lavrov's current visit to Caracas marks the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Before coming to Venezuela, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Luis Ebrard in Mexico City.

