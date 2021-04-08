UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Stresses Vaccination Passports Must Not Limit Right To Travel

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:06 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Stresses Vaccination Passports Must Not Limit Right to Travel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that vaccination passports must not limit the right to travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that vaccination passports must not limit the right to travel.

"I agree that vaccination passports must not restrict human rights, including the right to travel.

However, exactly this kind of idea was initially discussed in the European Union. The question remains acute. And we need, as my counterpart said, to draft common rules within the Eurasian Economic Union that will not restrict the right to travel. Vaccine passports should have just one goal � to show health condition of the holder," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with the Kazakh foreign minister.

Related Topics

Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

1 minute ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

4 minutes ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

13 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.