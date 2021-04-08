Russian Foreign Minister Stresses Vaccination Passports Must Not Limit Right to Travel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that vaccination passports must not limit the right to travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that vaccination passports must not limit the right to travel.

"I agree that vaccination passports must not restrict human rights, including the right to travel.

However, exactly this kind of idea was initially discussed in the European Union. The question remains acute. And we need, as my counterpart said, to draft common rules within the Eurasian Economic Union that will not restrict the right to travel. Vaccine passports should have just one goal � to show health condition of the holder," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with the Kazakh foreign minister.