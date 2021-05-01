UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Talks Border Row With Kyrgyz, Tajik Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called his counterparts in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Saturday in an effort to deescalate a border conflict between the two former Soviet republics, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called his counterparts in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Saturday in an effort to deescalate a border conflict between the two former Soviet republics, the Foreign Ministry said.

"He underscored that Russia welcomed the agreement...

to settle the conflict solely by political-diplomatic means. He expressed his hope that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will honor their commitments to the letter," a statement read.

The top Russian diplomat said the country was ready to contribute to the settlement process in line with its principles of strategic partnership and cooperation with both countries.

