Russian Foreign Minister Talks Mideast Peace With Palestinian Organization Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Tuesday with Nayef Hawatmeh, the secretary-general of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, to discuss the outlook for the middle East peace process.

"They [Lavrov and Hawatmeh] discussed the need for a speedy restoration of Palestinian national unity within the Palestine Liberation Organization, which is key to initiating the peace process with Israel," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov reaffirmed his country's commitment to a two-state solution, which he said should be in line with international rules, the United Nations' resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which includes the Democratic Front, has rejected a peace proposal unveiled by the United States in January. The plan included recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital and keeping illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands in return for the prospect of Palestinian statehood.