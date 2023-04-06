Close
Russian Foreign Minister To Begin Official Visit To Turkey On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister to Begin Official Visit to Turkey on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin his official two-day visit to Turkey on Thursday.

During the trip, the Russian minister will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss bilateral relations between the countries, the situation in Ukraine, Syria and a number of other regional issues.

Talks about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline are also expected to be on the agenda.

