UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister To Chair UNSC Meeting On Persian Gulf On October 20 - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Russian Foreign Minister to Chair UNSC Meeting on Persian Gulf on October 20 - Spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a UN Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf via a video conference on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a UN Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf via a video conference on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On October 20, the UN Security Council chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, will hold a debate in the format of a video conference on the theme of maintaining international peace and security comprehensive overview of the situation in the Persian Gulf," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

"We look forward to a frank, but at the same time constructive, non-confrontational discussion aimed at finding inclusive ways to improve the situation in the Persian Gulf area and reducing existing tensions, as well as the development of confidence-building measures with respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states in the region," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Same Independence October All

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President's Office Releases Full List of ..

2 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Calls on EU to Su ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 10 Migrants Returning From Yemen Die Off ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Keeps Double-Digit Lead Over Trump, Margin S ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister directs strict measures to rest ..

5 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary for Housing discusses Ravi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.