Russian Foreign Minister to Chair UNSC Meeting on Persian Gulf on October 20 - Spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a UN Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf via a video conference on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a UN Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf via a video conference on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On October 20, the UN Security Council chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, will hold a debate in the format of a video conference on the theme of maintaining international peace and security comprehensive overview of the situation in the Persian Gulf," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

"We look forward to a frank, but at the same time constructive, non-confrontational discussion aimed at finding inclusive ways to improve the situation in the Persian Gulf area and reducing existing tensions, as well as the development of confidence-building measures with respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states in the region," Zakharova said.