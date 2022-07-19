UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister to Deliver Speech During UNGA High-Level Week - Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Russia will be represented at the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) by the head of the Foreign Ministry, according to a preliminary program obtained by Sputnik.

The 77th session of the UNGA will be held on 13-27 September this year, at the UN headquarters in New York; the high-level general debate will start on September 20.

According to the preliminary program, the leaders of Brazil, the United States, France and Turkey will deliver their addresses on the first day of the high-level week. The leaders of Ukraine and Iran are scheduled to present their speeches the following day, September 21, while the Russian foreign minister is expected to deliver an address on September 24.

