UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister To Discuss Karabakh Agreement With Armenian Counterpart Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russian Foreign Minister to Discuss Karabakh Agreement With Armenian Counterpart Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan on February 17 to discuss the implementation of Karabakh agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan on February 17 to discuss the implementation of Karabakh agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The foreign ministers will discuss acute issues that concern both countries, the region and the international affairs.

There will be special focus on the implementation of the statements of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the ministry said.

The ministers will focus on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement that ended a military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, Russian peacekeepers were stationed along the contact line.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Azerbaijan January February November 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to e ..

26 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits Allama Iqbal Indust ..

37 minutes ago

All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 ..

38 minutes ago

Plantation imperative to face environmental challe ..

38 minutes ago

NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

38 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Federal Govt to hand over Ka ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.