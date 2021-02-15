Russian Foreign Minister to Discuss Karabakh Agreement With Armenian Counterpart Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan on February 17 to discuss the implementation of Karabakh agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

"The foreign ministers will discuss acute issues that concern both countries, the region and the international affairs.

There will be special focus on the implementation of the statements of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the ministry said.

The ministers will focus on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement that ended a military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, Russian peacekeepers were stationed along the contact line.