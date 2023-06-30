Russian Foreign Minister to Hold a Press Briefing on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a press briefing in Moscow on Friday at 11 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT).

The minister is expected to touch upon a wide range of issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and its humanitarian aspects, as well as current international developments.

On June 30, Lavrov will also take part in the presentation of the National Peoples' Diplomacy Centre of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow together with the ambassadors of the SCO member states.