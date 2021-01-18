UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Hold Online Press Conference On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold an online press conference to review the country's diplomatic efforts in 2020 on Monday, January 18.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the press conference will start at 11 a.m. Moscow time (08:00GMT).

The event will be broadcast online on the ministry's website as well as its various social media accounts.

