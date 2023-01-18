Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With ICRC President on Friday - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spoljaric Egger will arrive in Moscow on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss humanitarian issues with representatives of the Russian government and the Russian Red Cross Society.

"Spoljaric Egger, who took over as the ICRC President on October 1, 2022, will visit our country for the first time in (her) new role.

We look forward to a constructive discussion on the interaction with the ICRC, primarily in the context of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry's statement read.

The ICRC president will also hold meetings with representatives of several other Russian departments during her visit, the ministry said, emphasizing that Moscow was determined to further strengthen cooperation with the committee.

A meeting between Spoljaric Egger and representatives of the Russian Red Cross Society is scheduled for Thursday, the humanitarian organization told Sputnik.