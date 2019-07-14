UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister To Hold Talks With Jamaican Counterpart On July 16 - Moscow

Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Russian Foreign Minister to Hold Talks With Jamaican Counterpart on July 16 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on July 16 with his Jamaican counterpart, Kamina Johnson Smith, who will arrive to Russia for a two-days visit on July 14, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On July 16, she [Smith] will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and is expected to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and relevant topics of international and regional agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

It also stressed that Moscow was interested in enhancing the legal framework of relations between the two states.

"We see Jamaica as an active and responsible participant in regional integration associations [which include] the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries, the Association of Caribbean States, the Caribbean Community. We are interested in improving the legal framework of relations," the statement read.

Pointing out that in November 2018, a bilateral intergovernmental visa abolition agreement between the two countries had entered into force, the ministry also stressed that it was attaching much importance to enhancing tourist contacts with Jamaica that "may become one of the most popular vacation destinations for Russians in the Caribbean subregion.

" The ministry expressed its willingness to continue launching new direct charter flights in addition to one already linking Moscow and Montego Bay.

As for other priority fields of cooperation, the statement pointed out bilateral trade and investment, further development of tourist ties, sports, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The ministry also intends to deepen cooperation in the seabed issues, the statement said stressing that Moscow had intensified its activities in the International Seabed Authority, whose headquarters are located in Kingston.

According to the ministry, both states were committed to establishing a multilateral world order based on the supremacy of international law and the central coordinating role of the United Nations. The statement also stressed that Moscow and Kingston shared a similar attitude toward major world issues. Thus, Jamaica supports Russian resolutions on the struggle against the glorification of Nazism, non-deployment of weapon in outer space, international information security and countering cybercrime, the ministry noted.

